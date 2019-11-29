Flier’s post on snoozing crew gets crisp reply

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) A flier’s post on Twitter about a flight crew member taking a nap at an airport lounge got a polite reprimand from the private airline.

A user posted the picture and tagged the airline with the comment: “Your cabin crew providing negative image of **** airline @BLR domestic lounge on December 3. Please improve your image provided by the cabin crew.”

The airline posted a crisp reply: “We do not condone such photos being taken of our crew or customers without their permission, nor do we think it is correct to post such photos on social media. Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down.”

