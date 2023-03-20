BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad suffered minor damage when it encountered a hailstorm during its descent towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday evening. Photographs of the damage to the aircraft surfaced on Monday.

The aircraft’s radome and windshields were damaged in the hailstorm but it managed to land safely.

Flight 6E 6594 was hit by a hailstorm during its descent towards the airport in Shamshabad, about 30 km from the city.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday when Hyderabad and surrounding districts witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm.

The damaged parts of the aircraft were later replaced.

