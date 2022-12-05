WORLD

Flight heading to UK diverted to Prague after bomb scare on board

An EasyJet flight bound for the UK from Poland had to be diverted to the Czech Republic due to a report of a “possible bomb” on board, according to a media report.

The low-cost British airline’s flight EZY6276 was heading from Krakow to Bristol on Sunday evening but the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing so that law enforcement agencies could sweep the plane for explosives, CNN reported.

Prague Airport officials confirmed in a tweet that the plane landed safely in the capital of the Czech Republic at 10:50 p.m. local time.

“At 22:50, a diverted aircraft landed safely at @PragueAirport on the Krakow-Bristol route. There was reported a possible bomb on board an aircraft,” the tweet said.

“All actions to ensure the safety of passengers and all air traffic are currently being carried out by @PolicieCZ.”

The incident was also confirmed by the official Twitter page of the Czech Republic police, @PolicieCZ, in a message translated from Czech, which read: “Our bomb squad technicians are currently at the scene investigating a report of a possible explosive device.”

Prague airport later said that no dangerous object had been found on the plane, CNN reported.

EasyJet told CNN in a statement on Monday that the plane had been diverted as a “precautionary security measure”.

“EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY6276 from Krakow to Bristol yesterday evening diverted to Prague purely as a precautionary security measure,” the low-cost airline said.

