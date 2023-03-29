A flight lieutenant was found dead in her officer’s quarter room at Sarsawa Air Force base in Saharanpur.

Flight lieutenant Sanjeevni Sharma was based in Rajasthan and had arrived at Sarsawa base to undergo training.

SHO of Sarsawa police station, Sube Singh said that she used to have fits and seemed to have died after consuming an overdose of medicines.

“We have not received the post-mortem examination report yet,” he said.

Officials of the Air Force base went to her room on Tuesday when she did not report for training. The door was locked from inside and they broke it to enter and found the flight lieutenant lying unconscious on bed.

Doctors of the base were called to examine her and declared her dead. The matter was then reported to the police.

The deceased flight lieutenant’s husband is also a squadron leader in the Air Force and is currently posted in Rajasthan.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination but no FIR was lodged.

