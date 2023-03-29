INDIA

Flight lieutenant found dead in UP Air Force base

NewsWire
0
0

A flight lieutenant was found dead in her officer’s quarter room at Sarsawa Air Force base in Saharanpur.

Flight lieutenant Sanjeevni Sharma was based in Rajasthan and had arrived at Sarsawa base to undergo training.

SHO of Sarsawa police station, Sube Singh said that she used to have fits and seemed to have died after consuming an overdose of medicines.

“We have not received the post-mortem examination report yet,” he said.

Officials of the Air Force base went to her room on Tuesday when she did not report for training. The door was locked from inside and they broke it to enter and found the flight lieutenant lying unconscious on bed.

Doctors of the base were called to examine her and declared her dead. The matter was then reported to the police.

The deceased flight lieutenant’s husband is also a squadron leader in the Air Force and is currently posted in Rajasthan.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination but no FIR was lodged.

20230329-090202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farooq Abdullah to join Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Chinese visa case: Delhi HC notice on CBI’s plea against Karti’s...

    Delhi HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar (Ld)

    Delhi: CBI files fresh FIR against suspended judge, husband