Flight passengers to Japan jump this year on eased travel rules, weak currency

The number of flight passengers from South Korea to Japan has sharply increased so far this year compared with a year ago, data showed on Sunday, on the back of eased travel restrictions and a weaker Japanese yen.

The combined number of passengers travelling from Incheon International Airport and Gimpo International Airport to Japan from January 1-March 16 reached 1.35 million, exceeding last year’s total of 1.29 million, according to the data compiled by the two airports’ operators as quoted by Yonhap news agency report.

A growing number of Korean travellers are heading to the neighbouring country after Tokyo allowed visa-free travel for inbound passengers in October and a weak Japanese yen against Korean won made Japanese goods cheaper.

20230319-133803

