The number of flight passengers from South Korea to Japan has sharply increased so far this year compared with a year ago, data showed on Sunday, on the back of eased travel restrictions and a weaker Japanese yen.

The combined number of passengers travelling from Incheon International Airport and Gimpo International Airport to Japan from January 1-March 16 reached 1.35 million, exceeding last year’s total of 1.29 million, according to the data compiled by the two airports’ operators as quoted by Yonhap news agency report.

A growing number of Korean travellers are heading to the neighbouring country after Tokyo allowed visa-free travel for inbound passengers in October and a weak Japanese yen against Korean won made Japanese goods cheaper.

