BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Flight service from Bhubaneswar to Jeypore launched

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday flagged off the flight to Jeypore in Koraput district from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

A water cannon salute was accorded to the flight by Odisha Fire Service on its arrival at Jeypore airport.

Ahmedabad-based IndiaOne Air has started operating the nine-seater flight under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

The flight will depart from Bhubaneswar airport at 11.35 a.m. daily and reach Jeypore at 1.20 p.m. Later, the flight will depart for Visakhapatnam. The flight then will bring passengers from Visakhapatnam to Jeypore.

The flight will then take off from Jeypore airport at 4.05 p.m. and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 5.50 pm, sources said.

The introductory fare is Rs 999 whereas the normal ticket fare per passenger will be Rs 2,500, they said.

The service will be available six days a week and only one flight will fly every day carrying nine passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had, on October 20, granted the licence for Jeypore airport to carry out commercial flight operations.

20221031-181404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung reclaims top spot in smartphone sales in Feb

    Dwindling price, Covid hit tea industry in Assam badly: Industry body

    Rs 5,000 cr more sent to states for meeting GST compensation...

    Covid struck aviation industry suffers human toll