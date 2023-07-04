At least 10 flights heading to Moscow’s Vnukovo international airport were redirected on Tuesday after the Russian capital was targeted in an attempted drone strike, media reports said.

Citing an emergencies service official, the state-run TASS News Agency said that two drones were intercepted in Novaya Moskva, an administrative district in Moscow, and a third in the Kaluga region, southwest of the Russian capital.

“According to preliminary reports, three drones were heading towards Moscow at different moments in time. Two of them were jammed in Novaya Moskva and the third one in the Kaluga Region,” the official told TASS, adding that no casualties or damage were reported immediately.

The official also said that emergency services were currently working at the scene in Valuyevo village, where debris from a drone fell.

Meanwhile, reports were being verified about another unmanned aerial vehicle falling near Kubinka, where an air base is located, the official added.

In a statement, the Vnukovo airport, located 28 km southwest of Moscow, confirmed that the 10 flights were redirected to the capital’s two other airports, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo.

It did not however, provide any further details.

Tuesday’s incident comes months after the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

Russia had accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on May 2 aimed at assassinating President Vladimir Putin.

2023070433570