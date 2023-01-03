BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Flipkart fined by Bengaluru consumer court for not delivering cellphone

E-commerce major Flipkart has been fined by the Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for not delivering the cellphone to a customer even after receiving full payment in advance.

The commission, in its recent judgment, has directed the company to the amount of Rs 12,499 with yearly interest of 12 per cent, as well as a Rs 20,000 fine, and Rs 10,000 for legal expenditure.

Chairperson M. Shobha, and member Renukadevi Deshapande gave the verdict.

Divyashree. J., a resident of Rajajinagar in Bengaluru, had filed a complaint against Flipkart in this regard. She said that she had booked a mobile on January 15, 2022, and it was expected to be delivered on the next day.

The company had got the full payment from the customer, but did not deliver the mobile to her.

The order stated that Flipkart has not only shown total negligence regarding service and followed unethical practices.

Even as the court had sent notice, the company did not send its representative to the commission. The order further states that the customer has suffered financial loss and mental trauma as the phone was not delivered on time.

The customer had made payment of instalments without the cellphone being delivered to her and she had also contacted customer care many times, the order stated.

