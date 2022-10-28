BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Flipkart losses widens to Rs 4,362 cr in FY22, up 51%

NewsWire
0
0

Walmart-owned Flipkart’s losses widened to Rs 4,362 crore in FY22, a 51 per cent increase from the last financial year.

The e-commerce platform reported Rs 10,659 crore as revenues in FY22, an increase of 31 per cent (-on-year), according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company’s total expenses for FY22 were Rs 15,020 crore.

Flipkart recently achieved more than 1 billion customer visits on its platform during the The Big Billion Days (TBBD) festive sales.

According to Walmart’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Flipkart spent $1.1 billion from February 1 to July 31.

In comparison, Amazon India posted a 32.5 per cent growth (YoY) by reporting Rs 21,462 crore in revenue for its marketplace vertical called Amazon Seller Services. The e-commerce giant also narrowed its losses by 23 per cent to Rs 3,649 crore in FY22.

Meanwhile, retail giant Walmart is reportedly raising up to $3 billion for its e-commerce giant Flipkart to further expand its operations in the country.

With new funds, Flipkart’s valuation is set to soar to more than $40 billion, giving a fillip to the Indian funding scene which is going through a harsh winter.

Flipkart Group in July last year raised $3.6 billion to grow and advance the digital commerce ecosystem in India. The investment valued the group at $37.6 billion post the money then.

According to media reports, Walmart may bring strategic investors into Flipkart via this fundraising.

20221028-202808

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices tumble in opening session as high inflation in US trigger...

    HOLD-With 87% growth, insurance sector drives hiring activity in India: Report

    FPIs invest Rs 25,787 Cr in Indian equities in Feb

    Foreign exchange reserves fall $897mn to $572.98bn in week ending Aug...