Flipkart says ‘anomalies’ behind some iPhone 13 order cancellations

After some iPhone 13 buyers went to Twitter to express their frustration of not receiving their devices after placing online orders on Flipkart, the e-commerce platform on Monday said a few orders were cancelled by sellers “due to anomalies”.

Some customers also complained that their refunds were taking a longer time on orders placed during the ongoing “Big Billion Day” sale. A few also tweeted that they received fake handsets although their claims could not be corroborated.

The company said in a statement that “a minor fraction of orders (less than 3 per cent of all orders) have been cancelled by sellers due to anomalies”.

“As a customer-focused e-commerce marketplace, we encourage sellers to prioritise the customers’ orders and strive to keep them delighted with their service,” a company spokesperson said.

Flipkart said that close to “70 per cent of all iPhone orders placed across cities including Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri have been successfully delivered by the sellers”.

An affected customer said in a tweet: “Booked iPhone 13 during theA Big Billion Day Sale & was eagerly waiting for the delivery. The product was cancelled by the seller/Flipkart without any explanation”.

Another iPhone 13 buyer said: “This order was shipped yesterday, supposed to be delivered today. Cancelled at the last minute without my consent”.

There has been a rush to buy iPhones during the festive sales in the country and iPhone 13 is among the most popular one, apart from the newly-launched iPhone 14 and 14 Pro.

After unveiling its next-gen products, tech giant Apple has discontinued older iPhones, including iPhone 11, 12 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

