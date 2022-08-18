INDIASCI-TECH

Flipkart Ventures invests in 6 early-stage tech startups

Flipkart Ventures, the $100 milion venture fund set up by Flipkart, on Thursday announced to invest in six early-stage tech startups as part of its accelerator programme.

The six startups will receive an equity investment upto $500,000 from Flipkart and undergo 16-week mentorship under ‘Leap Ahead’ programme.

“Through this endeavor, we strive to be a catalyst in the growing startup community by continuing to expand our program each year and presenting growth opportunities to emerging entrepreneurs,” said Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head, Corporate Development.

The startups cover areas such as robotics, AI and personalisation, data analytics, supply chain solutions, insuretech, metaverse applications, and more.

These are Dopplr (metaverse), Livwell (insurtech) LogisticsNow, NeuroPixel.AI, Rightbot Technologies and Sellerapp.

The startups will undergo the well-curated mentorship programme delivered through a customised curriculum, which has been designed by Bain & Company.

At the end of the programme, the startups will be able to present their ideas to potential investors and industry leaders on a ‘Demo Day’.

The Flipkart ‘Leap Ahead’ programme graduated its first cohort in July 2021 with eight startups that successfully pitched their ideas to investors and raised further funding.

