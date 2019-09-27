Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion’ sales from Sat with 15 cr items

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) E-commerce major Flipkart’s festival season sale ‘The Big Billion Days’ kickstart on Saturday with around 15 cr products across 80 segments, the company said in a statement.

“… 80 categories, over 150 million products, lakhs of brands, 1 lakh plus sellers from over 2,000 cities and towns, and for the first time, 1.35 lakh artisans,” it said.

The online platform said that it has also designed several affordability solutions for its customers, in partnership with leading financial institutions.

