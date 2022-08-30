INDIA

Flood alert in TN district as water discharge for Mettur reservoir raised

NewsWire
0
11

The Erode district administration in Tamil Nadu has issued a flood alert to people living in the low-lying areas of the district as the water discharge from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur will be increased to 1.5 lakh cusec.

The discharge, according to district administration, could be increased more and this could lead water to gash into houses in the low-lying areas of Erode from Tuesday evening.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department officials told IANS that with an increased inflow following heavy rains at the catchment areas, the discharge from the Mettur dam was increased from 1.3 to 1.5 lakh cusec.

With the flow of water into the reservoir on an ascendancy, the discharge will be increased to 1.7 lakh cusec at any moment. This has prompted the district administration to caution people living in low-lying areas and on the banks of the river Cauvery to stay safe and move out from their houses.

The district administration officials told IANS that water could enter 50 to 75 houses by Tuesday evening and those residing in these places would be shifted to relief centres.

The district administration has arranged three to five relief centres for accommodating those who would be shifted from their houses by Tuesday evening.

As many as 448 people are already in relief centres in the district following water entering low-lying areas.

20220831-011805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Payal Rohatgi marries Sangram Singh in Agra

    ED arrests VMCSL MD Hima Bindu in bank fraud case

    Delhi HC reserves order on plea seeking 2018 Collegium meeting details

    In Telangana, artisans turn to mask-making to sustain craft, community