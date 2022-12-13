INDIALIFESTYLE

Flood alert in TN’s Ranipet after water released from dam

With incessant rain pounding in many areas of Tamil Nadu after the Cyclone ‘Mandous’ crossed through the state, several reservoirs and lakes were almost full in Ranipet district.

A total of 21,000 cusecs water has already been released from Palar Anaicut, and the Ranipet district collector, D. Baskarapandian issued a flood alert in the district.

The district administration has directed people living on the banks of the rivers to be safe. The district administration has also opened shelter homes if the water level rises and water reaches homes in the low-lying areas across the banks.

With moderate rainfall in the catchment areas there was a gradual increase in the release of water from the reservoir.

The district administration in its report said that of the 369 tanks in the district, 204 have reached their full capacity. As many as 57 tanks have reached over 50 per cent of the capacity.

