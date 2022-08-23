INDIA

Flood-like situation in Rajasthan due to heavy rainfall

Two days of incessant rainfall has led to a flood-like situation in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday adding efforts were underway to rescue thousands of stranded people in many districts of the state.

An official said while the Army has been called in to rescue thousands of people trapped in flood water in Dholpur and Jhalawar, 17 teams of NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Relief Force) have been sent to more than five districts.

In view of the deteriorating situation in the Hadoti area, the Army helicopter has also been kept on standby mode.

Officials in the state capital Jaipur are continuously monitoring the situation to deal with the situation in the districts of Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions.

Road traffic has been blocked at many places and connectivity with many villages has been cut off.

NDRF, SDRF and Civil Defense teams are engaged in relief and rescue work, said a senior official.

The situation has deteriorated rapidly due to overflowing rivers and release of water from overflowing dams.

Around 40,000 people are facing the curse of heavy rains in Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi, Kota, Sawai-Madhopur and Karauli.

As administration sought help from the Army, one column each was sent to Jhalawar and Dholpur.

The SDRF and NDRF teams have been sent to Baran, Bundi, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur.

20220823-181804

