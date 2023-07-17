Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday said that after floods in the capital city, vector-borne disease like malaria and dengue can spread but the AAP government was ready to deal with any situation.

“When water accumulates at your place, there is a risk of breeding of dengue mosquitoes. Be cautious when there is stagnant water in areas such as your construction site, storage facilities, or vehicle storage areas belonging to the municipal corporation. Ensure that you take necessary precautions to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water,” he said.

Delhi Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi also said that due to the presence of floodwater, there was a heightened risk of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and malaria.

“Consequently, the Sanitation Department has been directed to conduct a thorough cleanliness drive in flood-affected areas, aiming to minimise the number of cases related to dengue and malaria,” she said.

Both Bhardwaj and Oberoi, along with other AAP leaders, visited a number of government hospital to inspect the situation.

