The flood mitigation work is to commence soon in Chennai and 13 other districts of Tamil Nadu after the state highways department accorded sanction for the same. According to the state highways authorities, an amount of Rs 392.16 crore has been allocated.

A government order was issued on Friday and the Chief Engineer of the construction and maintenance wing of the state highways submitted a proposal to conduct permanent flood restoration work in Chennai city and 13 other districts. It may be noted that the cyclones, ‘Nirav’ and ‘Bureri’ wrecked havoc in these areas in November and December 2020.

The department will be constructing additional bridges and vents, cross drainage works, replacing pipe culverts, to construct drains and micro drains and reconstruction of damaged protective works.

Sources in the state PWD told IANS that an amount of Rs 80 crore has been specifically allocated to tackle inundation during floods and this money is sanctioned under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP).

