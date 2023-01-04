As major flooding continued across the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), the state’s emergency service agency on Wednesday said that Menindee, a small town with around 500 people, is currently releasing 75,000 megaliters of flood water per day.

“This is the equivalent of 30,000 Olympic Pools and would fill Sydney Harbour in six days,” the NSW State Emergency Service said in a statement.

As the Darling River level is steady near 10.20 meters, the agency voiced its concern that further rises to 10.70 meters are possible at Menindee town gauge from around Thursday, which will surpass the 1976 flood record of 10.47 meters, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The situation at Menindee is being closely monitored by the Bureau of Metrology, who have reported river levels are likely to remain above major (9.70 meters) through to mid-January,” said NSW State Emergency Service Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey.

According to the statement, 10 properties have been evacuated in the Menindee community, while 20 other property owners have decided to shelter in place.

Earlier in the day, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a moderate-to-major flood warning for the Darling River, noting that river levels are likely to remain elevated above the major flood level (9.70 meters) at Menindee through to mid-January.

“Subject to inflows to Menindee Lakes, release levels may be extended further or increased during this week,” the weather bureau added.

