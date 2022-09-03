WORLD

Floods kill 56 in north Nigerian state

At least 56 people have been killed and more than 4,000 others displaced as a result of recent heavy floods which ravaged parts of Nigeria’s northern state of Jigawa, an official told Xinhua.

According to Yusuf Sani Babura, Head of the State Emergency Management Agency in Jigawa, the floods triggered by heavy rains since the beginning of the rainy season in May have damaged houses, farmlands and crops in 27 local government areas of the state.

“We are still experiencing the rain as we speak,” Babura told Xinhua on the phone.

At least 56 people lost their lives and more than 4,000 people have been rendered homeless following the flood incidents recorded in parts of the state since May, he said.

So far 16 camps have been established to take care of those displaced by the floods, the official added, appealing to the federal government, donor agencies and individuals to come to the aid of flood victims, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development directed an assessment by the National Emergency Management Agency officials and deployment of immediate relief items to the affected communities in Jigawa to reduce the impact of the floods, according to reports by local media on Friday.

Nigerian authorities had in May issued an alert to 32 out of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory of the country, warning of severe flooding this year.

