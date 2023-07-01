At least seven people are dead and seven others missing due to the recent floods in South Africa’s coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, local authorities said.

“The number of confirmed fatalities has tragically risen to seven. Furthermore, seven individuals are still reported as missing, and our dedicated search and rescue teams continue their efforts to locate and assist them,” the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in the province said on Friday in a statement.

Heavy rains, accompanied by a tornado, wreaked havoc on Tuesday in some parts of eThekwini municipality, KwaZulu-Natal province, causing extensive damage, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rains affected 552 people, leaving 151 homeless. More than 70 houses were completely destroyed and 110 houses were partially damaged, according to the provincial government.

The department said it is working hard to address the immediate needs of the affected individuals, particularly those whose homes were destroyed.

