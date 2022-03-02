Flora Saini enters the Metaverse, launches new app

Actress Flora Saini, who has worked in ‘Stree’, ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Maid In India’ and many more has recently jumped on the Metaverse bandwagon with an offering of her own which will be called the ‘Floraverse’.

She also launched her new app that is all set to bring her closer to fans.

Flora says: “I am building my own virtual Metaverse which would be named as Floraverse. I would be also launching NFT which would be a part of my virtual world where my superfans can interact with me and know more about me. The idea is to build the 360 degree landscape of my ecosystem.”

It’s going to include her digital artwork NFT which she has created in collaboration with US based tech firm Fanory Inc. The Floraverse will give an opportunity to Flora’s fans and superfans to interact with her in virtual meet and greet events. It will also give her superfans the chance to gift and buy exclusive Flora memorabilia.

This Metaverse will be integrated in her new app. The unique social feed of this application will provide exclusive content, contests and giveaways while also empowering fans to have meaningful conversations with her.

Flora says: “Every content creator nowadays is facing the challenge where they don’t own their ecosystem . I thought about this idea a few months back. The idea originated from the international market where a lot of creators are doing the same. My idea was to complete the gap between my fans and me where owning my ecosystem for better engagement is a game for me.”

“The idea came where the challenge is humanly it is impossible to meet all my fans. In the metaverse space I can come up with my own digital assets as well through NFTs. This can give me freedom and an opportunity for me to stay well connected with my fans. I brainstormed with my tech partner Fanory and we eventually started to work upon this idea,” adds the actress.

Flora has also launched her app about which she says that the idea behind the app is to create a platform where fans can get in touch with those who thought that they can only see their stars in an event only from far away to bridge that gap.

“My fans can book a one on one video call with me they can get anniversary wishes, personalised video birthday wishes I can send them a recorded video wish also they can buy anything an outfit etc. they see their stars on screen and they don’t know where to get the similar product they can buy on my app also, it’s a very personal experience. Like I was shooting in Amritsar, Jaipur recently so I can take them with me. I can take them to the locations I am shooting.”

