Flora Saini launches her app

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Flora Saini has unveiled her app. She hopes to connect with fans and “get to know each other well” through the platform.

“Absolutely delighted to launch my own app on app store and play store. Can’t wait to connect with you all and get to know each other well,” she posted on social media.

There will be unseen photos and videos of her on the app. Fans can get personalised video messages from her, chat with her and watch her live sessions, too.

Flora has featured in many Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films, but she is best known for acting as the ghost in the Bollywood film “Stree”. She was recently seen in the OTT show “Aarya”.

She has also appeared in the web series “Gandi Baat”.

–IANS

