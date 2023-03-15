ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield in talks to star in love story ‘We Live in Time’

Actors Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, who presented screenplay prizes at the 95th Oscars ceremony, are in talks to star as co-stars in the upcoming film ‘We Live in Time’.

The two Academy Award-nominated actors are in talks to star in the StudioCanal project, which is described as a “funny, deeply moving and immersive love story.” John Crowley, best known for the BAFTA-winning film ‘Brooklyn’, is on board to direct, reports Variety.

Further plot details are being kept under wraps, but if the deals with Pugh and Garfield close, the intention is to begin production later this year.

Already coming off a busy 2022 with ‘The Wonder’ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, Pugh is primed for an even bigger year in 2023. She’ll next be seen in ‘A Good Person’, followed by Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ in July and ‘Dune Part Two’ in November.

Then, she’ll reprise her role as assassin Yelena Belova for Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’.

Like Pugh, Garfield is an award-winning actor who’s walked on the superhero side.

After Spider-Man and in his Oscar-nominated turn as Jonathan Larson in ‘Tick, Tick’ Boom!’, Garfield starred in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’, which earned him Emmy and SAG Award nominations.

