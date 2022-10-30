ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Florence Pugh to star in Skarsgard psychological thriller ‘The Pack’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Midsommar star Florence Pugh is all set to headline the psychological thriller ‘The Pack with Swedish actor-director Alexander Skarsgard of ‘Big Little Lies fame directing and co-starring in the film.

It is being billed as one of the hottest packages at next week’s American Film Market.

The cameras are expected to roll in March next year, reports ‘Deadline’. The film follows a group of documentarians who brave the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves.

When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work.

According to ‘Deadline’, Jennifer Fox will produce the original script written by Rose Gilroy. The project has echoes of Fox-produced thriller ‘Nightcrawler’.

Director Skarsgard is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner for ‘Big Little Lies’. His credits include ‘The Northmen’, in which he starred and produced; ‘The Legend of Tarzan’, ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ and the upcoming ‘Lee’, opposite Kate Winslet.

He is also set to reprise his Emmy-nominated role in ‘Succession’ in the fourth season of the series.

Florence Pugh, who was in the news during the Venice Film Festival because of her feud with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ co-stars Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, also has ‘Dune: Part Two’ in the pipeline.

20221030-190606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Simu Liu wanted to do something different after ‘Shang-Chi’ role

    ‘Fire Island’ star James Scully dreams of starring in an all-queer...

    K-pop culture fest KCON LA ends with blend of virtual &...

    Christina Aguilera: I had to fight to keep my last name