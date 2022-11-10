WORLD

Florida braces for rare November storm

NewsWire
0
0

Florida is bracing for a rare storm in November, an unusual development as the US state has been hit by hurricanes in November only twice — in 1935 and 1985.

Nicole, the massive Category one hurricane has already lashed the Grand Bahama Island and is forecast to hit south-eastern or east-central Florida coast early Thursday, the BBC reported.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Nicole, packing 120km/h winds, on Wednesday evening from a tropical storm.

In the wake of the storm’s projected landfall, Florida authorities have already grounded flights and shut theme parks, including Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, and schools.

Several counties along the Florida coast have issued evacuation orders, which reportedly include former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in West Palm Beach, reports the BBC.

Most of state’s 67 counties are under a state of emergency declaration.

Florida’s newly re-elected Governor Ron DeSantis told the media that Nicole would “affect huge parts of Florida” on Thursday.

The NHC has forecast possible flash flooding across the Florida peninsula, with storm surges of up to 5ft.

Nicole’s late arrival follows a relatively quiet storm season — for the first time since 1997 not a single hurricane or tropical storm formed in the Atlantic basin this August.

It was forecast to move on Thursday into southern Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday.

20221110-092803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown: Bank of England

    Greek wildfires biggest ecological disaster of last few decades: PM

    N.Korea holds key party meeting amid reports of possible n-test

    ECB setting stage for interest rate hike: Lagarde