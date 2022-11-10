Florida is bracing for a rare storm in November, an unusual development as the US state has been hit by hurricanes in November only twice — in 1935 and 1985.

Nicole, the massive Category one hurricane has already lashed the Grand Bahama Island and is forecast to hit south-eastern or east-central Florida coast early Thursday, the BBC reported.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Nicole, packing 120km/h winds, on Wednesday evening from a tropical storm.

In the wake of the storm’s projected landfall, Florida authorities have already grounded flights and shut theme parks, including Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, and schools.

Several counties along the Florida coast have issued evacuation orders, which reportedly include former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in West Palm Beach, reports the BBC.

Most of state’s 67 counties are under a state of emergency declaration.

Florida’s newly re-elected Governor Ron DeSantis told the media that Nicole would “affect huge parts of Florida” on Thursday.

The NHC has forecast possible flash flooding across the Florida peninsula, with storm surges of up to 5ft.

Nicole’s late arrival follows a relatively quiet storm season — for the first time since 1997 not a single hurricane or tropical storm formed in the Atlantic basin this August.

It was forecast to move on Thursday into southern Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday.

