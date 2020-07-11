Florida’s Walt Disney World to reopen

Orlando, July 11 (IANS) Walt Disney World in Florida is set to open to members of the public on Saturday for the first time in months, despite a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US state.

There will be a phased re-opening of the theme parks in Orlando with a smaller visitor capacity than usual, said a BBC report.

Florida recorded 11,400 coronavirus cases on Friday, and cities and counties have been reinstating restrictions that had been lifted two months ago.

From Saturday, one will need to book in advance but you can visit Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios will open on July 15.

Visitors and employees will have to wear masks and undergo temperature checks before entering the parks.

Parades and fireworks have been cancelled over fears that crowds could gather.

Other theme parks such as Universal Studios and SeaWorld opened in June.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea reopened on July 1 after the company after Disney decided to resume operations at their Shanghai and Hong Kong parks.

Disneyland Paris is also expected to reopen this month.

