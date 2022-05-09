SOUTH ASIA

Flour crisis looms over Pak as mills reduce wheat procurement

NewsWire
0
4

A flour crisis looms over Pakistan with the government locking up the wheat in its coffers amid a shortage in the open market.

Sources told The Express Tribune that flour mills had reduced the procurement of wheat and milling fearing a possible fall in its prices.

There is also a risk of a flour crisis if the gap between supply and demand widens.

However, government sources claimed that there was an abundance of wheat and a new policy would be announced soon. They maintained that there would be no flour crisis.

Despite the increase in flour prices up to 1,300 PKR in Punjab, its availability is not stable.

The sources said that the government had started final consultations on early supply of the wheat in its stock to the flour mills, The Express Tribune said.

The supply of government wheat to the flour mills is likely to start this month instead of June.

The sources said the Prime Minister had decided in principle to reduce the open market flour prices by between 200 PKR and 300 PKR per 20 kg bag.

The government is considering setting the price of a 20 kg flour bag between 1,000-1,100 PKR.

According to sources, the government will bear a subsidy of more than 600 PKR per 20 kg bag for providing cheap flour to the people.

The government has also started consultations on wheat imports to strengthen the country’s reserves.

20220509-144207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bus-trailer collision kills 5 in Pak

    Pak tries to mediate amidst tensions between Tajikistan, Taliban

    Pakistan Air Force to induct first batch of JF-17 block III...

    Indian Navy engages in a week-long Advanced Light Helicopter training in...