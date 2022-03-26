Influenza cases are increasing in most parts of the US, and the highest level has been recorded in central and south-central regions, according to data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 3.1 million flu illnesses, 31,000 hospitalisations and 1,800 related deaths so far this season, the CDC estimated on Friday.

The number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks, according to the CDC.

The CDC continues to recommend that everyone aged six months and older get a flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues, Xinhua news agency reported.

