More US adults reported receiving or planning to receive an influenza vaccination during the 2020-2021 flu season than ever before, a new survey reveals.

The survey found that 43.5 per cent of respondents reported having already received a flu vaccination with an additional 13.5 per cent stating they “definitely will get one” and 9.3 per cent stating they “probably will get one.”

Combined, 66.3 per cent have received or intend to receive an influenza vaccination, the survey revealed.

“Our survey shows that most Americans have or planned to act on the advice to get a flu vaccination this season,” researcher Glen Nowak from the University of Georgia in the US, said in a statement.

“Further, these results strongly suggest the US will be crossing an important threshold this flu season, which is over half of US adults getting a flu vaccination,” Nowak added.

The survey, that involved 1,027 adults, indicated much of the increase in flu vaccine uptake is being driven by people 60 years old and older.

A total of 61.5 per cent said they had already received the influenza vaccine in December, with another 12 per cent stating they “would definitely get it” and 5.8 per cent stating they “would probably get it.”

The respondents came from the National Opinion Research Center’s AmeriSpeak panel, which uses a prescreened, nationally representative pool of participants to obtain rapid and projectable survey findings.

