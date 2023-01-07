The new FluentPet Connect system which launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, is now upgrading the talking buttons with internet and Bluetooth capabilities so that pet owners can receive push notifications when their cats or dogs push a button, no matter if they are at home or not.

Talking buttons is a tool to effectively communicate with a pet, reports ZDNET.

Around 8.2 million people follow Bunny, a self-described conversationalist puppy that surprises users with her FluentPet buttons on the Chinese short-form video making app TikTok.

Bunny has been trained how to communicate with her humans by using the talking buttons to ask questions about her surroundings or anything else that comes to her doggy mind.

“FluentPet Connect has taken our communication to the next level by tracking what buttons they press and when, in addition to providing a clearer picture of what they’re trying to tell us”, Alexis Devine, the owner of Bunny’s TikTok account, shared.

Moreover, users can record high-fidelity audio directly on their smartphones using the single high-quality speaker featured on the new smart HexTiles from the FluentPet Connect system.

“Aside from being Bluetooth-enabled, the new HexTiles feature an upgraded construction that can withstand your pets’ paws and claws and discourages biting, the perfect match for an eager teething puppy,” the report said.

The FluentPet Connect Base HexTile is available for pre-order at $69.96 and the full Connect System starts at $159.95. However, shipping will begin next month.

