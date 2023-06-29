A speeding motorcyclist banged into the slow-moving SUV of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Wednesday afternoon, creating a minor security flutter, party leaders said.

Late in the evening, the biker, identified as one Amit Anjara, was booked by the Shivaji Park Police for rash driving and further probe is on.

The incident occurred when Thackeray was proceeding to the party headquarters for a meeting when the motorcycle, apparently out of control, rammed into the right side of his vehicle and the rider fell down.

Anjara got up with the bike even as Thackeray’s police and security detail rushed towards him to help.

From viral videos, it appears that the motorcyclist apprehended a collision and attempted to slow and control his vehicle but it still hit the VIP SUV.

Scared of consequences, the shaken Anjara attempted to start his motorcycle and escape, but a security personnel hopped after him, guided him aside and removed the ignition key before taking him away for questioning.

On reaching Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray who was sitting in the front seat beside the driver, enquired about the condition of the motorcyclist and was told that “he’s fine, all normal”.

Meanwhile, the incident – coming days after his security cover was reportedly trimmed – sparked concerns in various quarters.

Thackeray was barraged with phone calls and messages prompting him to tweet that “all are safe and nobody was injured” in the accident.

