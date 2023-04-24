A FlyDubai aeroplane caught fire over Kathmandu at around 9.30 p.m. on Monday and was preparing for an emergency landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport, officials said.

Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson Gyanendra Bhul said that the plane was preparing for emergency landing after it caught fire in mid-air. Its left engine has failed but the other next engine is working, he added.

Fire fighters, ambulances, and security personnel are in place at the Kathmandu airport for safe landing of the aircraft.

