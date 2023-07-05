The Kerala Police have arrested a ‘high profile’ thief here, who would travel by airplanes to steal gold from locked homes.

Telangana resident Uma Sankar was arrested from the airport here.

Sankar, who hails from Khammam district, came to the state capital in May for temple darshan.

According to the police, Shankar takes flights from his home state and in the past two months, he flew four times.

In June he went around the city in an auto-rickshaw to identify houses that were locked. After the recce, he came again in the night using Google Maps and broke into the houses.

The police said that Shankar has a complete kit of tools that he uses to break into homes and takes only gold.

After decamping with gold, he pawns it and never returns to take the pledged gold.

In the state capital city, Shankar made three successful attempts and pledged gold for Rs six lakh.

After the robbery incidents were registered, the police got crucial information from an auto-rickshaw driver who had taken Shankar around during the day. The tip helped the police to arrest Shankar.

The police also said that Shankar back was history-sheeter in his teen years in Telangana.

