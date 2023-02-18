All flyovers in Hyderabad will remain closed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in view of Maha Shivratri and Shab-e-Meraj.

Traffic police announced that Necklace Road around Hussain Sagar lake and all flyovers will be closed after 10 p.m. to regulate traffic and to ensure road safety.

However, Greenland’s Flyover, PVNR Expressway and Langar House flyovers will not be shut. Police officials have requested citizens to make note of the restrictions and use alternative roads for commuting.

In case of any emergency, Hyderabad traffic police can be contacted on helpline number 9010203626 for travel assistance.

Maha Shivratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is celebrated to mark Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati’s marriage. Devotees stay awake, visit temples, worship Shiva and Parvati and chant mantras and prayers.

The intervening night of Saturday and Sunday also holds special significance for Muslims. Special congregations are held at mosques to mark ‘Shab-e-Meraj’, a significant event in Islamic history. It is celebrated on the 27th day of the month of Rajjab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar.

Literally meaning night of ascent, ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ marks the journey of Prophet Muhammad from Grand Mosque in Mecca to Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem and from there to the heavens.

Meanwhile, the police have also announced traffic restrictions on Upper Tank Bund at Hussain Sagar for Sunday in view of the Sunday Funday event.

Traffic on Upper Tank Bund will be diverted from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. to facilitate citizens/pedestrians attending the event and in order to ensure road safety.

Traffic coming from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar.

Sunday Funday event is making a comeback after a gap of more than a year. The event was called off in December 2021 as a precautionary measure in view of Covid-19 situation in a few countries.

Tank Bund, the most popular hangout place on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of Hyderabad, had been witnessing carnival every Sunday evening since August 2021.

Following suggestions from citizens, minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao had directed the officials to make Tank Bund traffic-free during evening hours every Sunday so that people can enjoy the evening on the banks of the picturesque lake.

