BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

FM addresses central board of RBI, reviews economic situation

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday highlighted the key thrust areas outlined in the Union Budget and the expectations from the financial sector.

She gave these directions while addressing the central board of directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The board also reviewed the global and domestic economic situation, and associated challenges, official sources said.

It is customary for the Finance Minister to address RBI’s board after the presentation of the Union Budget every year.

Complimenting the Finance Minister on the Budget, the RBI board members made a few suggestions for the consideration of the government.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said after the meeting that interest rates have just moved in to positive territory.

“Negative interest rates for a long period can create instability. Our interest rate increase is a part of price stability,” Das said while interacting with mediapersons.

He was referring to the recent repo rate hike of 25 basis points, which took it to 6.50 per cent.

Das added that the balance of payments situation is eminently manageable, while service exports are doing extremely well.

“Remittances have gone up by 27 per cent and merchandise exports are moderating. Achieving an annual target of $400 billion is getting achieved,” he said.

On price rise, the RBI Governor said, “If oil prices go down significantly and if there is an advantage of other commodity prices, it will work to our favour in terms of leading to lower inflation.”

Sitharaman was accompanied at the meeting by junior Finance Ministers Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Choudhary. Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, along with Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran were also present in the meeting.

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and Banking Secretary Vivek Joshi were also present.

20230211-174008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC ruling limited to interim relief, didn’t decide merits of our...

    Phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to ex-NSE chief Chitra...

    BMW to bring QR-based gaming into vehicles from next year

    Average return of small cap funds in last 1 year stands...