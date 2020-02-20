FM asks G-20 to enhance global risk monitoring

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday called upon the G-20 countries to enhance global risk monitoring and explore the scope for policy co-ordination to deal with such risks.

While addressing the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Riyadh during a session — “Enhancing Access to Opportunities for All”, Sitharaman called upon all the member countries to empower women, youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman called upon the G20 to enhance global global risk monitoring and explore the scope for policy co-ordination to deal with such global risks,” a tweet by the Finance Ministry said.

She joined the members in expressing empathy with the people of China suffering from the #coronavirus epidemic and extended India’s support to China in this hour of need, the ministry tweeeted.

She also addressed a ministerial symposium on international taxation “Towards a global solution on tax and digitisation”.

“Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman emphasised that growing inequality has slowed down the pace of inter-generational mobility globally. She pointed out that identifying the causes and developing solutions require co-ordinated policy solutions,” the ministry tweeted.

The minister also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the Indian government for empowering women such as ‘Stand Up India’ and STEP scheme.

She emphasised the risk and collateral free MUDRA scheme for SME segment in the meeting, the ministry said.

Sitharaman held bilateral talks with her counterparts from other countries and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development officials on the sidelines of the G20 event.

