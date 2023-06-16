BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

FM calls for strengthening GST registration process using technology

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration process may be further strengthened by using technology to curb the entry of fake entities into the GST ecosystem.

The minister also called for a nation-wide campaign to explain the objectives of the special drive to weed out the fake entities.

Sitharaman was chairing a review meeting of the ongoing drive against fake billing for GST evasion. The minister was informed that 11,140 fake registrations have already been detected and action has been initiated against them.

Sitharaman was also apprised of the methods being adopted such as identity theft of people, along with the actions being taken against fake registrations.

She also took note of the existing measures being undertaken by the Finance Ministry such as OTP-based verification of Aadhaar and pilot of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication at the time of registration in high-risk cases.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra and CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri apprised Sitharaman that Artificial Intelligence tools are being extensively used to identify the possible fake networks.

20230616-205803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RBI allows KYC updation till March 2022 amid Omicron uncertainty

    No PAC report mentioning Rs 35K cr mining scam in Goa:...

    Centre’s nod for cotton price support from 2014-15 till Sept 2021

    Reddit hacked in sophisticated, highly-targeted phishing attack