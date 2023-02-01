BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

FM Sitharaman meets Prez Murmu ahead of presenting Budget 2023-24 (Ld)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of presenting the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Sitharaman will present the last budget of the Modi 2.0 government at 11 a.m.

On the first day of the Budget session which got underway on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Budget 2023-24 will aim to fulfill the aspirations of the common man.

He also said that the world is looking at the Indian economy as a bright spot.

The same day, the Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament which projected the Indian economy to grow 6-6.8 per cent in 2023-24 with a baseline growth rate of 6.5 per cent.

Though the survey presents an optimistic growth outlook for next year, it also highlights the risk of an “entrenched inflation” and hence “higher and longer” interest rates, and a “depreciating rupee” leading to higher current account deficit, both on account of global headwinds.

