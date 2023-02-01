Ahead of tabling the Union Budget 2023, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of States Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad reached Parliament to attend the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per tradition, she earlier met President Droupadi Murmu before heading towards Parliament to present the Budget. This is the fifth presentation of the budget by Sitharaman.

“Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24,” the President tweeted.

20230201-100603