INDIA

FM Sitharaman slams Congress for encouraging ‘foreign interference’

NewsWire
0
0

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday accused the Congress of inviting “foreign powers” to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

The development followed Germany’s reaction to the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the membership of the Lok Sabha after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.

While commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s case, Germany has said that it is keeping an eye on the matter.

Thanking Germany on behalf of the Congress for its response, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted, “Thank you Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker @rbsw for taking note of how the Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of Rahul Gandhi.”

Sharing the screenshot of Singh’s message, the Finance Minister tweeted, “Apparent that @INCIndia wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change government. Thank them when help forthcoming. Any more proof needed?”

20230330-163603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 NSUI members held for creating ruckus outside Nadda’s residence

    DRI, Customs on high alert in TN airports over gold smuggling

    Holding space as a lesbian trans woman in STEM

    Two UP cops suspended for harassing inter-caste couple