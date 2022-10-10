BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

FM to embark on US visit on Tuesday, to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, World Bank chief

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting the US on an official visit beginning October 11, to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, and also the meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG).

In a high-level meeting, the Finance Minister will meet the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and David Malpass, President, World Bank separately to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Sitharaman will also take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and Netherlands, an official statement said.

She will also hold one-on-one meetings with leaders and heads of OECD, European Commission and UNDP.

The Finance Minister will deliver a talk on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy” at the Brookings Institution, a non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington, DC.

Sitharaman will also deliberate on the multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of ‘Technology, Finance and Governance’ at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University during the visit.

During the later part of the visit, she will attend roundtable meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to aStrengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor’ and “Investing in India’s Digital Revolution”.

These meetings are aimed at showcasing India’s attractiveness as an investment destination and will have the participation of leading business leaders and investors, official sources.

20221010-163812

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistani rupee breaks all previous records

    India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

    Odisha records 40% growth in GST collection in Sep

    Uber rival Lyft freezes all hirings amid economic instability