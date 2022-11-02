BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

FM to launch 6th round of commercial coal mines auction on Nov 3

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday launch the sixth round of commercial coal mines auctions.

According to a statement issued by Coal Ministry, the coal mines to be auctioned are fully-explored and partially-explored coking and non-coking mines.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi will also be present on the occasion.

“Details of the mines, auction terms, timelines etc. can be accessed on MSTC auction platform,” the statement added.

The auction will be held in online mode through a transparent two-stage process, on the basis of percentage revenue share.

The Coal Ministry has so far auctioned 64 mines under commercial coal mines auction, which was launched in 2020.

