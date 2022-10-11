Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes and big-hitting batter Liam Livingstone on Tuesday were revealed as the two new recipients of England Annual Central Contract offers, for the year from October 1, 2022.

Apart from the duo, Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley have been offered England Increment Contracts, which are also their first Central Contracts while there is no room for out-of-form opener Jason Roy in the central contract and is included in incremental contract.

The system, which covers both red-ball and white-ball players, takes into account the likelihood of players featuring in England teams across formats in the next 12 months, whilst also recognising performances in the preceding year.

“I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England’s plans over the next period. The international game continues to evolve, and we must be mindful that we have to lead the way in player performance across the sport,” said Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket.

In total 30 players have received Central Contract offers — 18 England Annual Central Contracts, six England Increment Contracts, and six England Pace Bowling Development Contracts.

To support the development of high-potential seam bowlers, Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher and Jamie Overton are offered Pace Bowling Development Contracts for the first time joining Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton and Olly Stone on this form of Central Contract.

“The aim is to develop world-class players in all three formats as we strive to become the best team in the world. I would like to congratulate all the players offered agreements for the coming year. They will all play a pivotal role in England’s efforts over the next 12 months,” added Key.

England Annual Central Contracts: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

England Increment Contracts: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, David Willey.

England Pace Bowling Development Contracts: Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton and Olly Stone.

