(Focus 3) Barapullah phase 4 to link South Delhi with IGI Airport

As plans are in place to extend the Barapula elevated corridor from INA to Dhaula Kuan, in the following fourth phase of its construction, the Delhi government wants to connect this elevated corridor directly from INA to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. This entire stretch will be free of traffic signals.

Once phases three and four complete, the travel time between East Delhi to IGI Airport will be just 40 minutes.

The third phase of Barapullah Elevated Project was supposed to be over in October 2017. But due to continuous delays, the works remain unfinished. About about 80 per cent work of connecting East Delhi to South Delhi has been done so far.

According to PWD, a social impact assessment has to be done before any land is acquired. Since that was being studied for a few years, the completion of the project has been delayed. The swampy soil is said to be another reason for the delay in the development, as it makes it difficult to erect the pillars.

In the fourth phase of Barapullah elevated road project, it is considered that about 7 km on the ring road will be covered too. In this phase, the corridor will be connected to INA, further covering Safdarjung Airport, Sarojini Nagar, Chanakyapuri, Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Cantonment Army Hospital.

The deadline for the completion of all the phases of Barapullah elevated road project was 2020.

20221005-094804

