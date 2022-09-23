BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Focus on achieving net-zero target for 2070, PM Modi tells states

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the focus of the country is on green growth and green jobs.

Addressing a conference of state environment ministers in Gujarat, he underlined the significance of achieving the net-zero target for the year 2070.

He highlighted the role of the environment ministries of the states in achieving these goals.

“I urge all environment ministers to promote a circular economy as much as possible in the states,” he said.

Modi supplemented his statement by mentioning that it will significantly strengthen the solid waste management campaign and will free us from the clutches of single-use plastic.

Talking about the role of the environment ministries, the Prime Minister said that this role should not be seen in a restricted manner.

He lamented the fact that for a long time the environment ministries got shaped more as a regulator.

However, the Prime Minister said, “I think that the role of the Environment Ministry is more as a promoter of the environment rather than as a regulator.”

Modi asked the states to own the measures like vehicle scrapping policy, and biofuel measures like ethanol blending and strengthen them on the ground.

He asked for healthy competition as well as collaboration among the states to promote these measures.

Giving examples of the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and LiFE movement, the Prime Minister remarked that India is not just taking huge strides in the field of renewable energy, but also guiding other nations of the world.

“Today’s new India is moving ahead with new thinking, new approach.” The Prime Minister further went on to add that India is a rapidly developing economy, and it is continuously strengthening its ecology as well.

“Our forest cover has increased and wetlands are also expanding rapidly”, he added.

20220923-135802

