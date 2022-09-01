There is a need to cut down imports of drones and only policy is not enough to make the country a drone hub, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh said on Thursday.

“We have to cut down imports and policy is just not enough. If India has to become a drone hub, we have to ensure that you manufacture here. Initially the cost may be more, but with the increase in volume, the prices will come down,” he emphasised.

Addressing a conference on ‘Making India a Global Drone Hub’, organised by the FICCI, jointly with Vivekananda International Foundation, he also said that the drone applications have increased in recent years and there is a need to increase their commercial market.

“If the commercial market does not increase, then the market will not grow as the military demand is very less. With a simple solution at lower price, you (industry) will capture the market and the more it grows, the better it is as you create a hub and dependence of many people on it,” he added.

He mentioned that the government is also looking at ensuring that the PLI scheme fructifies in pushing up the industry. It will also encourage others to join the bandwagon so that the PLI scheme can help them in taking their own markets forward. “As manufacturers of drones, you have to create your own system, suppliers and component makers which will ensure that this thrives as a market in India,” Singh added.

Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal emphasised on the need to increase the number of training institutes for skilled manpower and urged the industry to collaborate with the government to increase the number of teachers for RTPO (remote pilot training organization) training.

