BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Focus on innovation, indigenisation to make India global drone hub: V.K. Singh

NewsWire
0
1

There is a need to cut down imports of drones and only policy is not enough to make the country a drone hub, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh said on Thursday.

“We have to cut down imports and policy is just not enough. If India has to become a drone hub, we have to ensure that you manufacture here. Initially the cost may be more, but with the increase in volume, the prices will come down,” he emphasised.

Addressing a conference on ‘Making India a Global Drone Hub’, organised by the FICCI, jointly with Vivekananda International Foundation, he also said that the drone applications have increased in recent years and there is a need to increase their commercial market.

“If the commercial market does not increase, then the market will not grow as the military demand is very less. With a simple solution at lower price, you (industry) will capture the market and the more it grows, the better it is as you create a hub and dependence of many people on it,” he added.

He mentioned that the government is also looking at ensuring that the PLI scheme fructifies in pushing up the industry. It will also encourage others to join the bandwagon so that the PLI scheme can help them in taking their own markets forward. “As manufacturers of drones, you have to create your own system, suppliers and component makers which will ensure that this thrives as a market in India,” Singh added.

Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal emphasised on the need to increase the number of training institutes for skilled manpower and urged the industry to collaborate with the government to increase the number of teachers for RTPO (remote pilot training organization) training.

20220901-201401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Insuretech platform Policygenius lays off 25% of its workforce

    India likely to see first woman chief of financial regulator

    Global cues, healthy Q4 results push markets higher (Roundup)

    Mysterious Himalayan ‘yogi’ had been flagged in NSE co-location scam probe