BJP National President J.P. Nadda held a workshop with party’s national social media team on Tuesday in the national capital.

Nadda told the social media team to focus on ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’.

The party chief spoke on multiple issues including upcoming elections and advised the team members not to engage with trolls, and focus on showcasing the party’s development works.

“He asked us to tell volunteers from states and Union Territories to study in detail the crucial works done by the government. He asserted that the BJP has a standard of discourse, be logical, impactful, humorous and try to connect everyone,” a participant said.

20230404-225002