New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANSlife) Every year on November 1st, World Vegan Day is commemorated to celebrate and promote veganism around the world. The goal of World Vegan Day is to raise awareness about animal exploitation. Veganism has grown in popularity among individuals since its start in 1994. Eating plant-based foods has been linked to a variety of health benefits, including weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, a lower risk of cancer, and so on. Focus on your health on World Vegan Day by trying this nutritious vegan cuisine from Chef Nishantha Paranavithanage of Baglioni Resort Maldives.

VEGAN CAESAR

Pure vegan salad contains of Avocado, cashew nuts, walnut, rice paper crisp, chopped chives, and olive oil with cider vinegar.

Ingredients

Baby romaine (cut into thicker strips) 80 gms

Rice paper sheet 05 gms

Toasted walnut 05 gms

Chopped Chives 02 gms

Avocado Dressing 60 ml

For the Dressing

Pitted avocado 60 gms

Water 125 ml

Raw cashew nuts( soaked overnight) 30 gms

Lemon juice 30 ml

Olive oil 80 ml

Cider vinegar 03 tsp

02 cloves Garlic

To taste add salt and Cracked black pepper

Method

Blend the Avocado, cashew nuts, and garlic in water, and add cider vinegar and olive oil. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Store in the fridge until use.

Mix the strips of romaine in the dressing and place them in a deep bowl. Garnish with rice crackers, chives, and toasted walnut.

TROUPE OF QUINOA

Black, white and red quinoa tossed avocado, chickpea, baby spinach and kale and dressed with Grape seed oil dressing

Ingredients

Tri color Quinoa( soaked) 60 gms

Water 120 ml

Chickpea( Boiled) 30 gms

Pomegranate 20 gms

Avocado 40 gms

Baby Spinach 10 gms

Kale 10 gms

Grapeseed dressing 60 ml

To taste add sea salt and cracked pepper

01 sheet of the rice paper roll ( Garnish)

Grape seed oil dressing

Grapeseed oil 60 ml

Lemon juice10 ml

To taste add sea salt fine

01 stem Fresh Tarragon leaves

Method

Rinse the quinoa under running water and boil for 10 -15 minutes. Place in the fridge for cooling.

Toss with chickpea, pomegranate, baby spinach and kale, add diced avocado and toss over the grape seed dressing. Adjust the seasoning.

Serve over crispy rice paper bowl

Grape seed dressing

Mix the lemon juice and the oil in a bowl, add lemon juice and season with salt and pepper

