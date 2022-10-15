SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Focusing on the areas to bowl, working on batting helped me in Women’s Asia Cup: Deepti Sharma

In India’s seventh triumph in the Women’s Asia Cup, off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma was adjudged as the Player of the Series for her all-round efforts throughout the tournament.

Though Deepti didn’t get wickets in the eight-wicket victory in the final, she managed to bowl an economical spell of 0-7 in her four overs. She ended the tournament with 13 scalps, the most by a bowler in the tournament and being placed ahead of Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera due to an average of 7.69 and an economy rate of 3.33.

“I am really very happy. The way we did as a unit from the first game through to the final. I applied whatever we discussed. All the time I just back my strength and focus on areas to bowl and that helped me in this tournament,” said Deepti in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With the bat, she chipped in with 94 runs, including a fine 64 off 49 balls to bail India out of trouble against the UAE. “It was a slow wicket and you have to wait for the ball. I worked hard on my batting before the tournament and that helped. This tournament gave us confidence (as a team),” she added.

Right-arm fast bowler Renuka Thakur was named the Player of the Match in the final for her devastating spell of 3-5 in three overs. Renuka broke the back of Sri Lanka’s innings by taking out Harshitha Madavi and Hasini Perera before castling Kavisha Dilhari to leave the side at 16/5 in power-play.

“I am very happy because in the last few games I did not bowl well. I worked hard with the coach and it worked. I did not try anything different and just focused on my basics. My whole team supports me, including the captain and coach,” she said.

India’s next international assignment will be a five-match T20I series at home against Australia in December.

