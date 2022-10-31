In a bid to bring transparency in governance, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday urged the government employees to follow the best practices from other countries.

While addressing the vigilance awareness week programme, Sawant said that if the government staff work with earnesty, complaints received by the public grievances cell, Anti Corruption Bureau and vigilance department will be far less.

“Goa is a small state hence I will say that we can follow best practices from other counties (like moving files promptly and eradicating corruption) . We have 65-70,000 government employees. Let us use technology to lessen the manpower as 70,000 staff are more than enough to give prompt and fast services,” Sawant said.

“If we aspire for a corruption-free and developed nation, let’s start from here. Let us work towards a corruption-free Goa,” he said.

“We have activated a public grievances cell (PGC) as people hesitate to visit the vigilance office to file their complaints. We started a complaint redressal system through this cell. People can even lodge complaints using whatsapp. Since the last three months, we have received 306 complaints of which 70 per cent have been addressed,” Sawant said.

He urged the public, that along with the vigilance department, they can also lodge their complaints with PGCA to make Goa corruption free.

“There is a need to resolve the cases within the time limits. Officers need to take the decision (be it positive or negative) on any files/complaints received. If such practices are not followed then corruption gets the scope. If the files/complaints remain pending then obviously the corruption gets more scope,” he said.

“I feel very bad while suspending any government staff, but we have no option as without taking action against that particular person the other staff will not get proper system of work,” Sawant said.

“In last four years as Chief Minister, eight or nine employees were suspended. Even major vigilance complaints were filed against 10 to 12 staff. We do it for transparent governance and to give justice to the public,” he added.

Sawant said that if government staff make delay in moving the files by keeping it pending then the state faces revenue loss.

20221031-141002